'Endangered' missing girl last seen at Chicago high school

By Fox 32 News
Published  May 15, 2024 11:26am CDT
Khristan Rogers | CPD missing person alert

CHICAGO - Chicago police asked for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from a high school on the city's Northwest Side since the end of April.

Khristan Rogers was last seen on April 29 at Roberto Clemente High School, located at 1147 N. Western Ave., according to a CPD missing person alert.

Rogers was described as 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with brown eyes and burnt orange/brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

