Heating Up the Kitchen: Pot roast sandwiches with the Stickney Fire Department
STICKNEY, Ill. - This morning we're Heating Up the Kitchen with the Stickney Fire Department and making firefighter Dominic Iovino's pot roast sandwich with homemade BBQ sauce.
Pot Roast Sandwiches with Tangy BBQ Sauce
Roast ingredients
- 3-4 Pound Chuck Roast
- 1 Cup Beef Broth
- Sprig of Fresh Rosemary
- Sprig of Fresh Thyme
- 2 Tablespoons of EV Olive Oil
- Kosher Salt
- Granulated Garlic
- Black Pepper
Sauce ingredients
- 2 Cups of Ketchup
- 1/3 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 5 Tablespoons Dark Brown Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons Honey
- 3 Tablespoons Worchestershire Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Smoked Paprika
- 2 Teaspoons Dry Mustard
- 2 Teaspoons Garlic Powder
- 1 Teaspoon Salt
- 1 Teaspoon Pepper
- A few dashes of hot sauce (optional)
Pickled onion ingredients
- 1 Large Red Onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 3/4 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1 Tablespoon Sugar
- 1 Cup of Water
Instructions
- Season roast on all sides with olive oil, salt, pepper and galic. Sear roast on both sides on medium high heat in a pan or cast iron skillet. About three minutes each side to form a crust.
- Place roast in a slow cooker with beef broth, rosemary and thyme springs and set the time to your liking. About 30 minutes before it's finished cooking, shred the pot roast with two forks until comletely broken apart and then let finish cooking.
- While the roast is cooking, whisk together the BBQ sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and set on medium heat for about 15 to 20 minutes, making sure to stir every so often. Once done, set aside to cool in fridge.
- While the sauce is warming up, make the pickled onions. Thinly slice the onion in a small bowl, whisk together the pickling mixture until salt and sugar dissolve. Place onions in a small bowl or mason jar with lid. Pour mixture over the onions until covered and place in fridge of one hour or longer. For a quicker pickle, heat the liquid in a small saucepan until it starts to slightly bubble, then pour over the onions and set aside for twenty minutes.
- To assemble the sandwich, simply place one or two slices of your favorite cheese on the bottom bun, then a generous portion of the roast, top with a few tablespoons of the BBQ sauce and the pickled red onions.
You can follow Chef Pookie Bear on Instagram @TheFirehouseChef99 or Facebook, Pookie Bear's Kitchen.