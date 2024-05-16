Chicago man allegedly struck victim in head, shot him multiple times during fight: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly shooting another man multiple times during a fight on the city's South Side earlier this year.

Jeremy Wormack, 35, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

On March 21, Wormack was allegedly involved in an argument with a 27-year-old man in the 9000 block of South Yale Avenue when the altercation turned physical, police said.

At that time, Wormack allegedly struck the victim in the head and then shot him multiple times.

The victim was struck in the leg and thigh. He also sustained a laceration to the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

On Wednesday, members of the Chicago Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Wormack in Washington Heights.

Wormack's detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.