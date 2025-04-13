Ahsan Khan: Man missing since March 30 in Skokie; $5K reward offered

A man who disappeared in Skokie on March 30 is still missing, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

What we know:

Ahsan Skan, 30, was last seen around 10 p.m. March 30 near the 4200 block of Oakton Street, according to Skokie police.

His family said he disappeared before the end of Ramadan and was not present to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Skan is described as an Asian man, 5-foot-6, with black hair, brown eyes and glasses. It is not known what he was wearing when he disappeared, but police believe he may be driving a gold Hyundai Elantra with Illinois license plate CL64603.

Pictured is Ahsan Skan, 30. (Skokie police )

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Skan’s whereabouts or who sees someone matching his description is urged to call 911.

His family and community members are offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to his location.