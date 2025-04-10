South Shore armed robbery: Chicago police release video of persons of interest

The Brief The robbery happened Nov. 12, 2024, in the 2300 block of East 79th Street in South Shore. Chicago police have released images of two people they’re trying to identify. Investigators urge anyone with information to call or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection with an armed robbery that took place in the South Shore neighborhood last year.

What we know:

According to police, the robbery happened just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2024, in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.

Investigators say two people were involved and have released surveillance footage showing what the persons of interest were wearing at the time.

One person was seen wearing a captain's hat, a black mask, and a white garment underneath a brown fur coat, along with gray pants and brown boots. In another image, the same individual appears to be wearing a white and blue New York Yankees varsity jacket.

The second person is seen wearing a dark-colored winter cap and mask, a jacket with a "Jordan" logo, dark pants, and multicolored gym shoes.

Persons of interest in South Shore armed robbery | CPD

What's next:

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 312-747-8273. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at CPDTIP.com.