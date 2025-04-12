Antioch woman reported missing in February found dead, police say

A 37-year-old woman who was reported missing in Chicago’s north suburbs has been found dead, authorities said.

What we know:

Megan Bos, of Antioch, was reported missing last month and was last heard from in February, according to local officials.

In a statement to FOX 32 on Saturday, Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said "At this time, our department is working in a support capacity with the Waukegan Police department as they continue their ongoing investigation. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss experienced by the Bos family and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time."

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding Bos' death remain unclear.

Police have not said when or where the body was found, how Bos died, or whether anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.