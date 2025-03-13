Authorities search for missing Antioch woman last seen in mid-February

The Brief Megan Bos, 37, of Antioch, was last heard from on Feb. 17, and was reported missing this week. Detectives are following multiple leads and coordinating with agencies in northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. Bos is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with dark brown hair and eyes, a birthmark below her left eye, and tattoos on her right bicep, chest, and thigh.



A search is underway for a missing 37-year-old Antioch woman who was last seen in mid-February, officials said.

Search Ongoing for Missing Antioch Woman

What we know:

Megan Bos, 37, was last heard from by her family on Feb. 17, according to Antioch officials. She was reported missing to the Antioch Police Department this week.

Pictured is Megan Bos, 37. (Antioch PD )

Detectives are following multiple leads and working with other agencies in northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin.

Bos is known to frequently visit Waukegan, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee, according to her family.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes and a birthmark below her left eye, officials said. She also has tattoos on her right bicep, chest and right thigh.

What they're saying:

"We are asking anyone with information to come forward to help Megan reunite with her family," said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Bos' whereabouts is urged to contact the CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111.