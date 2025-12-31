Man, 20, found shot to death in Chicago home

The Brief A 20-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home Tuesday afternoon in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood. The victim has not been identified, no arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.



What we know:

Around 2:30 p.m., the 20-year-old was found with several gunshot wounds inside a home in the 900 block of West 85th Street, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Wednesday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.