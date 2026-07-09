ICE activity reported to be increasing on Chicago's Southwest Side, advocates say

The Brief Advocates report more ICE activity: Community leaders say ICE enforcement has increased on Chicago's Southwest Side, though DHS has not released recent arrest data. Fear is growing: Advocates say families are avoiding courts and daily activities, while legal aid requests have nearly doubled. DHS defends operations: DHS says ICE continues enforcing immigration laws, while local groups are urging immigrants to know their rights.



A group of community leaders and immigration advocates say they are seeing increased ICE enforcement activity on Chicago's Southwest Side.

While the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) hasn't released recent arrest figures, some local organizations report an uptick in ICE arrests in neighborhoods including Back of the Yards, Gage Park, and Brighton Park in recent weeks.

The backstory:

Leaders from various organizations that make up the Illinois Latino Agenda came together at the corner of 47th Street and Damen Avenue on Thursday to call attention to what they describe as a "surge" in recent ICE activity.

"Even though the height of Midway Blitz was months ago, our communities are still emotionally, financially, and psychologically scarred. Families remain afraid to seek medical care, attend school events, shop local businesses or simply live their everyday lives," said Marcela Rodriguez, who is the co-chair of the Illinois Latino Agenda. "Here in Chicago, we have seen a shift away from highly publicized efforts and tactics to more targeted enforcement."

Over the past two weeks, Rodriguez says at least three dozen residents have been taken into ICE custody in Chicago.

When asked for specific examples, organizers did not provide details on individual cases or arrests, including ages and locations, but said there have been reports of increased activity around courthouses.

"It's not okay for someone to be going to a court hearing, a traffic hearing, and to have to fear that they are going to be detained for following the law," said Berto Aguayo, the policy co-chair with the Latino Leadership Council.

Officials with The Resurrection Project say they are seeing that fear translate into a sharp increase in requests for legal help.

"Our outreach has doubled from 900 to over 1,700 inquiries that have come through our legal services providers and allies," said Raul Raymundo, president & CEO of The Resurrection Project.

What they're saying:

In response to FOX Chicago's questions about recent ICE arrests and the number of agents currently working in the area, a DHS spokesperson released the following statement:

"ICE agents uphold our nation’s immigration laws in all 50 states, seven days a week, 24 hours a day."

The spokesperson also highlighted several arrests involving undocumented individuals convicted of violent crimes in the Chicago area.

Dig deeper:

Thursday's press conference comes just days after a Texas man was killed by ICE agents during a traffic stop in Houston.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, was shot and killed Tuesday while on his way to a construction job. According to his family, he'd been working toward obtaining legal status.

DHS says the shooting happened during a targeted traffic stop when Araujo allegedly attempted to evade federal agents.

The family is now calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

What's next:

Community organizations that serve immigrant families are urging residents to know their rights.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant & Refugee Rights' Family Hotline can be reached at 1-855-435-7693. Additional resources can be found here.