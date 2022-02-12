Chicago Crime: Veterans demand murder charges in death of National Guard soldier Chrys Carvajal

article

Illinois military veterans are calling on Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to file charges in the case of Illinois National Guard soldier Chrys Carvajal.

Carvajal, 19, was shot dead last summer while leaving a Fourth of July party on Chicago's North Side in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police did arrest someone, but Foxx's office rejected a murder charge, saying the evidence was "insufficient."

On Saturday, veterans gathered at an American Legion Post with Carvajal's family to ask Foxx to revisit the case.

"Think of the irony of a young man who went to boot camp to train to fight to defend our country to only be killed here in a war that is going on in the city of Chicago," said Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th).

Villegas said tackling Chicago's gun violence pandemic has to be a team effort involving everyone from community members to elected officials.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERT