Calls grow for Kim Foxx to file charges in shooting death of National Guardsman

There are growing calls for the Cook County State's Attorney to revisit the murder of a National Guardsman.

Chrys Carvajal, 19, was shot on July 3, 2021 after leaving a party in Belmont Cragin.

A suspect was arrested, but later released.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says there was not sufficient evidence to prosecute. However, Carvajal’s family insist there is video and eyewitness testimony.

"It is unethical to force families into a division between the law enforcement and the leaders of our justice system. A division that leaves nothing but frustration, devastation and hearts with no answers," Chrys' sister Jennifer Ramirez said at a press conference on Thursday.

The family was joined by 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas.

Carvajal was killed one week shy of his 20th birthday.

"Stop letting criminals walk in and come out. And as I stated before, you finger pointing and they pointing guns," community activist Andrew Holmes had said back in August while protesting in front of Foxx's office.