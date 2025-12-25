Here's when you can visit Brookfield Zoo for free in January, February

The Brief Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission on Mondays and Tuesdays in January and February. The free days run from Jan. 5 through Feb. 28, excluding Jan. 19 and Feb. 16. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.



What better way to kick off the new year than a free visit to Brookfield Zoo Chicago?

What we know:

The zoo announced that admission will be free for families on Mondays and Tuesdays during the months of January and February in the new year.

Free days begin on Jan. 5 and run through Feb. 28, with the only exceptions on Jan. 19 and Feb. 16, where paid admission is required.

On free days, Brookfield Zoo Chicago will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a continuation of free days in November and December.

To learn more about the zoo's offerings, or to plan your visit, check out its website here.