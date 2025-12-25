Here's when you can visit Brookfield Zoo for free in January, February
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - What better way to kick off the new year than a free visit to Brookfield Zoo Chicago?
What we know:
The zoo announced that admission will be free for families on Mondays and Tuesdays during the months of January and February in the new year.
Free days begin on Jan. 5 and run through Feb. 28, with the only exceptions on Jan. 19 and Feb. 16, where paid admission is required.
On free days, Brookfield Zoo Chicago will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a continuation of free days in November and December.
To learn more about the zoo's offerings, or to plan your visit, check out its website here.
The Source: The information in this report came from Brookfield Zoo Chicago.