Chicago man charged in deadly West Rogers Park shooting nearly a year later
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last August in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
Jose Ochoa Vasquez, 32, was arrested Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood.
West Rogers Park murder
What we know:
Police said Vasquez fatally shot a 29-year-old man on Aug. 17, 2025 in the 5800 block of North Mozart Street.
Vasquez allegedly approached the victim who was sitting inside a car, pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds throughout the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.
Vasquez was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
What's next:
He was scheduled to attend a detention hearing on Saturday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.