Chicago man charged in deadly West Rogers Park shooting nearly a year later

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The Brief A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in West Rogers Park last August. Police said Jose Ochoa Vasquez allegedly opened fire on a 29-year-old man sitting in a car, killing him. Vasquez was arrested Thursday and is scheduled for a detention hearing Saturday.



A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last August in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Jose Ochoa Vasquez, 32, was arrested Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

West Rogers Park murder

What we know:

Police said Vasquez fatally shot a 29-year-old man on Aug. 17, 2025 in the 5800 block of North Mozart Street.

Vasquez allegedly approached the victim who was sitting inside a car, pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds throughout the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.

Vasquez was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What's next:

He was scheduled to attend a detention hearing on Saturday.