Ex-suburban Chicago school leader accused of spending $10K+ on personal purchases, adult websites

The Brief The former superintendent of Argo Community High School District 217 allegedly used a district credit card for at least $13K in personal expenses. The alleged purchases included adult-content websites, golf equipment and Visa gift cards. He pleaded not guilty Friday and was released before his next court date.



A former west suburban high school superintendent is accused of using a district credit card to pay for more than $10,000 in personal expenses, including adult-content websites, prosecutors said Friday.

Ex-Argo superintendent faces felony theft charges

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said William Toulios, 46, the former superintendent of Argo Community High School District 217 in Summit, has been charged with:

One count of theft of government property between $10,000 and $100,000

One count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000

One count of forgery

Two counts of official misconduct

According to prosecutors, an Illinois State Police investigation found Toulios used a district credit card for unauthorized purchases while serving as superintendent between February 2021 and March 2024.

Prosecutors said the purchases totaled at least $13,000 and included:

More than $4,000 spent on adult-content websites

More than $4,000 spent on golf equipment and related items

More than $5,000 spent on Visa gift cards, some of which were used to pay for additional adult-content website expenses

Other personal purchases

Prosecutors also said Toulios submitted a fake invoice to a subordinate employee and directed that employee to create additional fraudulent invoices to hide the spending.

What they're saying:

"Every dollar entrusted to a school district is meant to support students, classrooms and educational opportunities – not personal expenses," Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke said in a statement.

"Public officials who abuse taxpayer resources for their own personal gain are not above the law. The prosecutors in our Public Corruption Unit are committed to seeking accountability and protecting the public's trust."

What's next:

Toulios appeared in court Friday in Bridgeview, where he pleaded not guilty. A judge released him before trial, and his next court date is set for Aug. 24.