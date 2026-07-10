Dan Ryan crash: 1 dead after collision with semi-truck shuts down I-94 in Chicago

The Brief One person died in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday on Interstate 94. The crash happened around 12:09 a.m. on southbound I-94 near 26th Street. Southbound lanes were closed for about five hours before reopening around 5:20 a.m.



One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck early Friday morning on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Fatal I-94 crash in Chicago

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:09 a.m. on southbound Interstate 94 near 26th Street.

State police said the crash involved two vehicles, including a semi-truck. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash forced the closure of southbound I-94. Traffic was diverted to Interstate 55 in both the southbound and northbound directions while crews worked the scene.

All lanes reopened around 5:20 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or identified the victim.

What's next:

ISP continues to investigate.