Dan Ryan crash: 1 dead after collision with semi-truck shuts down I-94 in Chicago
CHICAGO - One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck early Friday morning on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.
Fatal I-94 crash in Chicago
What we know:
The crash happened around 12:09 a.m. on southbound Interstate 94 near 26th Street.
State police said the crash involved two vehicles, including a semi-truck. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash forced the closure of southbound I-94. Traffic was diverted to Interstate 55 in both the southbound and northbound directions while crews worked the scene.
All lanes reopened around 5:20 a.m.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said what caused the crash or identified the victim.
What's next:
ISP continues to investigate.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.