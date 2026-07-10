Chicago crime overnight: Man accused of fighting officers; 5 wounded in shootings

The Brief A 22-year-old man was arrested after police said he fought two officers during a traffic stop on the South Side. Five men, ranging in age from 20 to 69, were wounded in separate shootings across Chicago overnight. Police are investigating all the incidents, and no charges have been announced in the shootings.



A man was arrested after police said he fought two officers during a traffic stop, while five other people were wounded in separate shootings across Chicago overnight.

Chicago cops hurt in fight

What they're saying:

Police said a traffic stop turned into a struggle with officers around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in the 9700 block of South Princeton Avenue in Roseland.

Officers stopped a vehicle, but the 22-year-old driver allegedly resisted arrest, got back into his car and tried to drive away. Police said the driver crashed his black sedan into a ditch before getting into a fight with the officers.

During the struggle, police said the man threatened and assaulted the officers before additional officers arrived and helped take him into custody.

Both officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to local hospitals. The 22-year-old was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for observation.

Charges are pending, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Chicago shootings

Police also responded to five separate shootings overnight:

10:52 p.m. : A 30-year-old man was shot in the back in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road in North Lawndale. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said he did not provide details about what happened.

11:40 p.m. : A 22-year-old man was walking in the 6000 block of South Throop Street in Englewood when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in the upper thigh. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center on his own and was listed in good condition.

12:47 a.m. : A 69-year-old man standing outside in the 6200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in Washington Park was shot in the left wrist. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

1:27 a.m. : Officers were called to Little Company of Mary Hospital after a 43-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Police said he was near the 7400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot. He was listed in good condition and unable to provide investigators with more information.

2:20 a.m.: A 20-year-old man was shot during an argument inside a multi-unit building in the 400 block of South Morgan Street in the West Loop. Police said someone in a group pulled out a gun and fired before fleeing. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the incidents.