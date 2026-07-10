Evanston shooting: Fourth man charged; all suspects remain in custody

The Brief A fourth man is now in custody following a shooting on April 21 in Evanston. Damon Massie, 20, is charged with one count of felony mob action and was ordered held after a court appearance. Three other men were previously charged as the investigation continues.



A fourth man has been charged in connection with an April shooting in Evanston near Howard Street and Custer Avenue, according to police.

What we know:

Police said Damon W. Massie, 20, of Evanston, was arrested this week and charged with one Class 4 felony count of mob action.

Damon Massie | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened around 6:08 p.m. on April 21 in the 700 block of Howard Street. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found evidence that shots had been fired inside a local business.

A short time later, they found a person with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds near Main Street and Elmwood Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, detectives have spent the past couple months reviewing surveillance video, witness statements, physical evidence and other leads. that led them to develop probable cause to charge Massie.

Members of the Evanston Police Department's Special Operations Group arrested Massie without incident around 7:18 p.m. Wednesday after finding him walking in the 600 block of Howard Street.

Timeline:

Police have now charged four people in connection with the case.

Along with Massie, the others were:

Arthur Mitchell Jr., 18, of Evanston, was arrested April 29 and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm. He was detained and is due back in court Aug. 20.

Cajmere T. Lemond, 19, of Evanston, was arrested May 14 after police said he ran from officers. He was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of mob action. He is being held in custody and is due back in court on July 27.

Nathaniel Washington Jr., 23, of Woodstock, was arrested May 29 and charged with mob action and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was also detained and is due back in court Aug. 14.

Lemond, Mitchell, and Washington | Cook County Sheriff's Office

What's next:

Massie appeared in court Thursday at the Skokie Courthouse, where a judge ordered him detained. He is due back in court on Aug. 6.

Police said the investigation remains active and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Evanston Police Department or submit an anonymous tip by texting 274637 and beginning the message with "EPDTIP."