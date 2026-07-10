Indiana State Police trooper shot in Michigan City, officials say

The Brief An Indiana State Police trooper was shot Friday morning near Interstate 94 and U.S. 421 in Michigan City. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m., according to Indiana State Police. The trooper was taken to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.



An Indiana State Police trooper was shot Friday morning in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. near Interstate 94 and the U.S. 421 interchange in Michigan City.

The crime scene was at the Speedway gas station at 2884 U.S. 421.

Indiana State Police said the trooper was rushed to a local hospital after being shot. The trooper's condition has not been released.

The suspect remains at large, according to police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

A witness reported hearing several shots and saw additional officers arrive within seconds to provide aid to the wounded trooper.

According to Robert Pahs, the gunman was driving a white truck and ran a red light shortly before shots rang out.

"I thought it was going to be a routine pull over and as I'm literally 20 seconds behind him, I heard this like crinkling sound, like click click click, and what I didn't realize after I pulled into there and I pulled around, the cop — because the truck already left — he was shot. And I could smell the gunfire literally from the bullets," said Pahs. "I just pray that he's okay. And this is the second shooting that we've had in our area in the last what? Two months or so, three months."

What's next:

This is a developing story. More information should be released soon. Check back later for updates.