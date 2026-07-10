Chicago content creator Bibiano Ruano's family renews plea for answers in unsolved killing

The Brief More than a year after Chicago content creator Bibiano Ruano, known as "BIBI THE KING," was fatally shot near 18th Street and Blue Island Avenue, his family is renewing its plea for answers and believes he may have been set up, though police have not confirmed that theory. Ruano's family says they have spent the past year canvassing the neighborhood, seeking surveillance footage and following up on tips, but despite detectives confirming video exists, they still have no answers. Chicago police say the investigation remains active with no new updates. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest, and anyone with information is urged to contact police or Cook County Crime Stoppers.



More than a year after 24-year-old Chicago content creator Bibiano Ruano, known online as "BIBI THE KING," was shot and killed, his family is again pleading for answers.

The backstory:

Ruano was fatally shot March 1, 2025, near 18th Street and Blue Island Avenue. According to his family, he had been invited to a party and was walking toward the gathering when an SUV pulled up and someone opened fire.

His family believes he may have been set up, though Chicago police have not publicly confirmed that theory.

"We don’t know what happened to my brother," his sister, Amanda Ruano, said.

Since the shooting, the family says they have canvassed the neighborhood, spoken with residents and asked nearby businesses for surveillance video, hoping to uncover evidence investigators may have missed.

The family says detectives have told them surveillance video exists in the case, but because the investigation remains active, they have not been given additional details about what it shows.

Despite hearing different rumors and accounts over the past year, the family says they still have no answers and hope someone with firsthand knowledge will come forward.

"I just want them to be honest. I want them do the right thing. I want to give my family closure because we deserve that. Junior doesn't deserve to have left the world that he did. It's very unfair. He was so young. And I just wanted them to do the, the right things. And sooner or later, regardless, justice will be served." Ruano said.

Bibiano's sister remembers him as someone who brought people together, whether it was through music, social media, or simply being with family.

"Every family occasion, all eyes were on him. He really was the glue to our family," Ruano said.

What's next:

Chicago police told FOX Chicago that there are no new updates to share, and detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police or Cook County Crime Stoppers. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.