Papa Hops softball tournament gets swinging in return of South Side tradition

The Brief The 12th annual Papa Hops 16-inch Softball Tournament returns Friday with 32 teams competing across three South Side parks. Thousands of fans are expected to gather at Kennedy Park to support the Papa Hops Foundation and enjoy a day of community softball. Evening games beginning at 7 p.m. will all be played at Kennedy Park.



One of Chicago's signature summer softball traditions returns Friday as dozens of teams and thousands of fans are expected to gather on the South Side for the 12th annual Papa Hops 16-inch Softball Tournament.

Papa Hops 16" Softball Tournament

What to know:

The tourney will take place Friday and will feature 32 teams competing at Kennedy Park, Mount Greenwood Park and Beverly Park throughout the day.

Organizers say all games beginning at 7 p.m. will be played at Kennedy Park, where spectators are encouraged to gather for an evening of softball and community spirit.

The tournament honors the memory of Tom "Papa Hops" Hopkins, a community icon who died after a long battle with melanoma cancer, and supports the foundation established in his name. Organizers say the event has become a longtime community tradition, drawing thousands of supporters each year.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, pack coolers and spend the afternoon and evening cheering on the teams while supporting the charitable cause.

What they're saying:

Organizers say they hope another large crowd will continue the tradition of bringing the community together through Chicago's beloved 16-inch softball.

"Papa Hops will be smiling once again to see our community come together to support a great cause," organizers said.

Fox Chicago's Sammy Panayotovich will be reporting live from the tournament tonight. Follow along with him here or stream Fox Chicago on any digital platform.