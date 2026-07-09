Man charged in string of Chicago mail thefts, burglaries

article

The Brief A joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Chicago police led to the arrest of Jeremy Zaloun, 51, on mail theft and burglary charges. Prosecutors charged Zaloun with 11 felony burglary counts and one felony drug possession count tied to crimes dating back to at least 2024. Officials said Zaloun had previously been charged in a separate mail theft case in 2025 and urged potential victims to report stolen mail.



A man accused of stealing mail and burglarizing properties across Chicago's Loop and North Side has been arrested following a joint investigation by federal postal inspectors and the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago mail theft arrest

The backstory:

Jeremy Zaloun, 51, was arrested Tuesday near the 1600 block of North Mozart Street during a coordinated enforcement operation led by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Chicago police.

Investigators said Zaloun was identified as the suspect behind multiple burglaries and mail thefts dating back to at least 2024.

Zaloun was charged with 11 felony counts of burglary and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

What they're saying:

"The Postal Inspection Service will go after anyone who steals mail for financial gain or to further other criminal activity," Inspector in Charge Nicholas Bucciarelli of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a statement. "We value our law enforcement partners for supporting our mission."

Zaloun is no stranger to investigators. Officials said he was indicted and charged in July 2025 in connection with a separate series of burglary and mail theft cases across Chicago. He has been arrested in Chicago eight times since 2017.

What you can do:

The Postal Inspection Service is encouraging anyone who believes they may have been the victim of mail theft to report the incident at 1-877-876-2455 or online at www.uspis.gov/report.