Suburban Chicago man charged in I-80 hit-and-run that killed driver changing tire

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The Brief A Palatine man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 23-year-old driver changing a tire on I-80 in Lansing. Illinois State Police said investigators identified and arrested the suspect two days after the crash. He remains in custody awaiting his first court appearance.



A Palatine man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 in Lansing that left a 23-year-old man dead while he was changing a flat tire.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:29 a.m. on June 24 along westbound I-80 near Torrence Avenue. State police said a man was outside his vehicle changing a tire when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The victim, later identified as Sebastian Stone of Carpentersville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled without stopping, police said.

Two westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for several hours as troopers processed the scene, causing significant traffic delays during the morning commute.

Illinois State Police launched an investigation and identified 29-year-old Kuljeet Singh Kang of Palatine, as the driver of the suspected vehicle.

Kang was arrested on June 26 and has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal injury crash and one count of reckless homicide.

What's next:

Kang is being held at the Cook County Jail while awaiting his first court appearance.