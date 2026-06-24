ISP: Person killed while changing tire on I-80 in Chicago suburb

The Brief A person was killed Wednesday morning while changing a tire on I-80 in Lansing. Illinois State Police said the person was struck by a vehicle around 5:28 a.m. Two westbound lanes remained closed as investigators worked the scene.



A person was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle while changing a tire along Interstate 80 in Chicago's south suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:28 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Torrence Avenue in Lansing.

ISP said the person was outside their car attempting to change a tire when they were struck by a passing vehicle. The person died at the scene.

SkyFOX over the scene where a person changing a tire was killed on I-80 this morning.

As of 7 a.m., two westbound lanes of I-80 were closed while the investigation took place. Traffic was slowly getting by and delays were expected.

What we don't know:

ISP has not released the identity of the person who was killed.

Officials have also not provided information about the vehicle involved or whether any citations or charges are expected.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.