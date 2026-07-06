Chicago boy, 10, killed in Gary shooting identified

The Brief A 10-year-old Chicago boy killed in a Gary shooting has been identified as Montana Weathers. Police said the boy and a 50-year-old man were shot early Sunday while in the 200 block of Chase Street. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed while visiting family in northwest Indiana over the Fourth of July weekend has been identified.

Fatal Gary shooting

What we know:

Montana Weathers, of Chicago, died after he was shot early Sunday in the 200 block of Chase Street in Gary, according to the Gary Police Department and the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Montana Weathers | Provided

Police said officers were called to the scene around 12:49 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. While officers were on the way, they learned that Montana and a 50-year-old man had already been taken by private vehicle to Methodist Northlake Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Montana was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:43 a.m., according to the coroner. The 50-year-old man was later transferred to a Chicago-area hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The coroner said Montana was visiting family in Gary for the July 4 holiday when the shooting happened.

A preliminary autopsy found he died from a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide. A forensic autopsy was scheduled for Monday at the Lake County Forensic Science Center in Crown Point.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether anyone has been arrested.

What they're saying:

"The loss of a child is a heartbreaking tragedy that deeply impacts not only the victim's loved ones but the entire community," Justin Clark, commander of investigative services for the Gary Police Department, said in a statement.

"Investigators are committed to pursuing those responsible and bringing justice to the victims and their families."

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Salazar with the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force at 219-755-3720.