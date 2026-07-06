Chicago crime overnight: 2 killed, 3 hurt in separate shootings and stabbings

The Brief Two people were killed and three others were hurt in separate shootings and stabbings overnight in Chicago. A man was fatally shot in Englewood, and a 72-year-old man died after being stabbed in West Englewood. Detectives are investigating all five incidents. One suspect is in custody.



Chicago police are investigating five separate violent crimes overnight that left two people dead and three others injured.

Downtown Chicago stabbing

What we know:

A 19-year-old man was stabbed around 10:59 p.m. Sunday along the Chicago Riverwalk in the Loop.

Police said the man got into an argument with another man that turned physical when the attacker cut the victim's left arm with a sharp object before running away.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody.

South Side shootings and stabbing

Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, police found a man on a sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died. His age and identity have not yet been released.

Around 2:46 a.m., a 27-year-old man was outside in the 4200 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Fuller Park when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in the right hand.

He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

About two minutes later, at 2:48 a.m., a 72-year-old man got into an argument with a 38-year-old man outside in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street in West Englewood.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died. His identity has not yet been released.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested, and charges are pending.

At about 3:05 a.m., a 30-year-old man was walking in the 8000 block of South Peoria Street in Auburn Gresham when he was shot in the leg.

The victim could not tell police what happened. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the separate incidents.