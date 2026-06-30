13-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's Portage Park, police say

The Brief A 13-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping Tuesday morning while walking through Portage Park on Chicago's Northwest Side after a man with a gray or black dog allegedly tried to lure her, police said. The girl ran into a nearby building, where she alerted park officials, and the suspect fled before officers arrived. Police described the suspect as a white man between 50 and 60 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a gray goatee, wearing a tan or brown oversized T-shirt and long shorts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com.



A 13-year-old girl narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping Tuesday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The backstory:

The incident occurred between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Central Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the 13-year-old girl was walking southeast through Portage Park after entering at Berteau Avenue and Central Avenue when she noticed a man walking northeast through the park with a gray or black dog.

Police said the man got the girl's attention and attempted to lure her.

The girl quickly went into a nearby building, prompting the man to flee the area. She then alerted park officials about what had happened.

Suspect's description:

Police described the suspect as a white man between 50 and 60 years old who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

He has a gray goatee and was last seen wearing a tan or brown oversized T-shirt and tan or brown long shorts. He was accompanied by a gray or black dog.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Reference case No. JK314535.