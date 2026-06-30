13-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's Portage Park, police say
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping Tuesday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
The backstory:
The incident occurred between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Central Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the 13-year-old girl was walking southeast through Portage Park after entering at Berteau Avenue and Central Avenue when she noticed a man walking northeast through the park with a gray or black dog.
Police said the man got the girl's attention and attempted to lure her.
The girl quickly went into a nearby building, prompting the man to flee the area. She then alerted park officials about what had happened.
Suspect's description:
Police described the suspect as a white man between 50 and 60 years old who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.
He has a gray goatee and was last seen wearing a tan or brown oversized T-shirt and tan or brown long shorts. He was accompanied by a gray or black dog.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Reference case No. JK314535.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.