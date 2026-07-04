Joliet man lit toy box on fire at Walmart, ate chicken without paying, police say

The Brief A man was arrested and charged for allegedly setting a fire inside the toy department of a Joliet Walmart last month. Adam Cobble was also accused of eating chicken at the Walmart without paying for it, police said. He was charged with aggravated arson and retail theft.



A man was accused of allegedly setting a fire at a Joliet Walmart and eating food without paying for it last month.

What we know:

Adam Cobble, 22, was charged with aggravated arson and retail theft in connection with the incidents, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Adam Cobble (Joliet Police Department)

Around 11:13 a.m. on June 25, Joliet police and fire responded to the Walmart at 1401 S. Route 59 for a fire in the rear of the store. First responders found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building near the toy department. The store’s sprinkler system had activated.

Then, last Thursday, Joliet investigators were notified by Plainfield police that Cobble was in their custody for an unrelated case. Joliet investigators went to interview Cobble, and he admitted to entering the Walmart on June 25 when he allegedly ate cooked chicken without paying for it.

He also allegedly intentionally used a lighter to ignite a cardboard box containing a plush toy before fleeing the store.

It was unclear why he was arrested by Plainfield police.

Cobble was charged and taken to the Will County Jail.