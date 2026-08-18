Domestic violence advocates again call for Keshia Golden's murder charges to be dismissed

The Brief Advocates plan to gather Tuesday at Daley Plaza to again call on Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke to dismiss murder charges against Keshia Golden. Golden is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney. Her attorneys say she acted in self-defense while eight months pregnant. Prosecutors previously declined to dismiss the case and instead offered Golden a plea deal to second-degree murder that included probation and a felony conviction.



Advocates for domestic violence survivors continue to call for Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke to dismiss murder charges against Keshia Golden, who is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2022.

Keshia Golden rally

Moms United Against Violence & Incarceration said survivors, public defenders and community groups plan to gather at Daley Plaza at 11 a.m. Tuesday to call for the charges against Golden to be dismissed.

Golden is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney. She was eight months pregnant when Sidney was stabbed following the couple's baby shower in October 2022.

Her attorneys say Golden was a survivor of domestic violence and acted in self-defense to protect herself and their unborn child.

Advocates say Golden had previously been abused by Sidney. According to police, more than 50 domestic violence calls had been made from the couple's home. Golden also obtained an order of protection against Sidney in July 2022 after she alleged he punched her in the face.

The backstory:

Prosecutors have said Golden and Sidney were arguing in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2022, when Sidney grabbed Golden and pushed her onto a counter.

According to court documents, family members separated the two before Sidney went into a bedroom to lie down. That's when prosecutors say Golden followed with a knife, stabbing him in the leg and striking his femoral artery.

Sidney died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Golden's attorneys have maintained she acted in self-defense. Supporters say Sidney repeatedly slammed Golden's head against the countertop, prompting her to grab the knife and stab him.

Golden was initially held on a $2 million bond before a judge reduced it to $50,000. Community groups helped post the required $5,000, allowing her to leave jail before giving birth.

What's next:

Golden's attorneys previously asked prosecutors to dismiss the charges, but the Cook County State's Attorney's Office declined.

Prosecutors instead offered Golden a plea deal to second-degree murder that would result in 24 months of probation and a felony conviction.

In a previous statement, the state's attorney's office said, "The case remains pending and continues through the judicial process. We are unable to further comment at this time."

Tuesday's rally is expected to include Moms United Against Violence & Incarceration, the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice, Chicago Torture Justice, No New Prisons, Dare to Struggle Chicago and the Alliance in Support of Criminalized Survivors.