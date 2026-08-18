Chicago weather: Showers, thunderstorms return today

The Brief Much of Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 80s and rising humidity. Showers and thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night, potentially affecting Game 2 of the Crosstown Classic. Drier, pleasant weather returns Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 80.



After a little bit of dry time, it’s once again time to talk about showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Chicago storms return

Much of today will be simply partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will make it into the low 80s and humidity values will be on the way up.

By late in the afternoon and perhaps more likely at night, showers and thunderstorms will cross the area. This could delay game two of the Crosstown Classic. There is a low-end chance of some stronger storms with gusty winds and briefly heavy rainfall. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

What's next:

Wednesday will start out with some clouds but become mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures likely just shy of 80.

Thursday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs around 80.

On Friday the next storm system will be approaching, but any rain may hold off until after nightfall. During the day, expect a little more cloud cover with high temperatures once again not far from 80.

Over the weekend, expect to see any showers exit by Saturday morning, followed by pleasant late-August conditions with ample sunshine and high temperatures not far from 80°.