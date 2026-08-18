Video shows fight in Wrigley Field bleachers during Cubs-White Sox game

The Brief A fight broke out in the Wrigley Field bleachers during Game 1 of the Crosstown Classic on Monday night. Video posted to X shows multiple fans throwing punches before security and Chicago police broke up the fight. On the field, Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Cubs a 7-5 win over the White Sox.



A fight broke out in the Wrigley Field bleachers Monday night as the Chicago Cubs hosted the White Sox in the Crosstown Classic.

Fight during Cubs-White Sox game

What we know:

Video posted to X shows a scuffle in the bleachers with multiple fans throwing punches.

Security and Chicago police eventually moved in and broke up the fight.

The fight happened during Game 1 of the Crosstown Classic at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox fans fight in the bleachers during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What we don't know:

It's unclear what started the fight or if anyone was arrested or is facing charges.

On the field

Pete Crow-Armstrong gave Cubs fans something else to talk about when he hit his first career walk-off home run, a two-run shot in the 10th inning that lifted the Cubs to a 7-5 win.

Crow-Armstrong also opened the game with his fifth leadoff homer of the season. His walk-off was his 30th home run of the season, one shy of his career high from last year.

With 31 stolen bases this season, Crow-Armstrong now has back-to-back 30-homer, 30-steal seasons.

He finished the night 4 for 5 with a walk.

Seiya Suzuki also homered for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner tied the game at 5 with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

The White Sox had taken a 5-4 lead in the eighth when pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer. Randal Grichuk also homered for the Sox, hitting a three-run shot in the fourth.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga allowed three runs on two hits while striking out 10 over six innings.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cubs and ended the White Sox's three-game winning streak.

What's next:

The Crosstown Classic continues Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman is scheduled to start for the Cubs. The White Sox had not named a starter.