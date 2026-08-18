Chicago crash closes Roosevelt Road in Dearborn Park

The Brief Eastbound Roosevelt Road is closed between Clark and State streets after a crash involving a sedan and a landscaping vehicle. Fire crews cut open the sedan to remove someone from the vehicle. The extent of any injuries has not been confirmed.



A serious two-vehicle crash closed part of Roosevelt Road in Chicago's Dearborn Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened on Roosevelt Road and involved a sedan and a vehicle belonging to Christy Webber Landscapes.

Video from the scene showed significant damage to the sedan. Fire crews reportedly cut open the vehicle to remove someone.

Police were at the scene investigating and taking photos of the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information about the condition of the people involved. FOX 32 also reached out to the landscaping company but had not received a response.

What's next:

Eastbound Roosevelt Road remained closed between Clark and State streets as of 8 a.m.