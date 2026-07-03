Illinois Rep. Harry Benton resigns after ethics investigation, reports say

The Brief State Rep. Harry Benton resigned from the Illinois House effective Friday and said he will withdraw as the Democratic nominee for the 97th House District, according to Capitol News Illinois. Benton said the situation has placed "tremendous strain" on his family and asked for privacy as he steps down. The resignation follows an ethics investigation into sexual harassment allegations. House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch said the legislative inspector general found "clear patterns of conduct" that were "outrageous, unethical, and unbecoming," and had demanded Benton's immediate resignation after threatening expulsion.



State Rep. Harry Benton has resigned from the Illinois House, according to Capitol News Illinois.

Benton announced his resignation in a letter to House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and fellow House members, saying it took effect at 4:59 p.m. Friday, Capitol News Illinois reported.

Benton also said he plans to withdraw as the Democratic nominee for the 97th House District in the upcoming election.

"This matter has placed tremendous strain on my family since it began in late February," Benton reportedly wrote in the letter. "As we move forward into the next chapter of our lives, I respectfully ask that our privacy be honored."

The backstory:

Benton's resignation comes after Welch said he would seek to remove him from the General Assembly if he did not step down following an ethics investigation into his conduct.

Welch said his office received reports about Benton's conduct earlier this year and referred the matter to the House chief ethics officer.

The legislative inspector general conducted what Welch described as a "thorough, fair and independent investigation."

The investigation involved sexual harassment allegations against Benton, according to a report.

Welch said the investigation found "clear patterns of conduct" by Benton that were "outrageous, unethical, and unbecoming of a member of the Illinois House of Representatives."

Benton was removed from the House Democratic Caucus in February and stripped of support from the speaker's office, Welch said. Those actions will remain permanent at the recommendation of the legislative inspector general.

Welch also said he spoke with Benton on Wednesday and demanded his immediate resignation.

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