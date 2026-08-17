ABC Pilsen helps Chicago kids build more than basketball skills

The Brief ABC Pilsen serves about 150 young athletes, combining basketball with academics and enrichment programs. Participants complete an hour of structured academic work before taking the court, with additional opportunities in chess, art, photography, web design and artificial intelligence. Several players will compete in the Bulls Fest 3-on-3 tournament Aug. 22-23 at the United Center campus.



For more than 15 years, ABC Pilsen has used basketball to help young people on Chicago's Southwest Side build confidence, discipline and a foundation for life beyond the court.

The nonprofit, founded by Pilsen native Alex Anaya, now serves about 150 young athletes.

And while basketball is at the center of the program, Anaya makes sure his players understand there is more to life than the game.

ABC Pilsen builds confidence through basketball, academics

What they're saying:

"Most of our kids aren’t going to the NBA," Anaya said. "What we want to build is a strong foundation with really well-rounded men and women that are going to go out in the workforce, be good people and improve their communities."

That philosophy starts with academics. Every ABC Pilsen participant is required to complete an hour of structured academic work before they can step on the basketball court.

The program also offers enrichment opportunities, including chess, art, photography, web design and artificial intelligence.

Many of the instructors helping with those programs are former ABC Pilsen participants who have returned to give back to the next generation.

For Anaya, that connection to the neighborhood is personal. He grew up about a block and a half from the gym where he now coaches.

"There was nothing here for our kids," Anaya said. "So, the fact that we have something for us, by us, it’s significant."

The impact is showing up on the court, too.

Zoe Covington is one of the students in the program. She said seeing Division I athletes who once played at ABC Pilsen motivates her to keep improving.

"It inspires me to do better and play better," Covington said.

Danny Casas said the program has helped him develop something he has struggled with: confidence.

"Confidence is a big thing I struggle with. So just building my confidence up," Casas said. He also appreciates the way players with different skill levels learn from one another.

"There are kids that are better than me and help me. And I’m better than some kids and help them. It’s a group effort."

The Chicago Bulls have partnered with ABC Pilsen for several years through youth basketball programming.

Kyle Cummings, the Bulls' director of basketball programming, said the benefits extend well beyond basketball.

"The confidence part is probably my favorite part," Cummings said. "Once you get them in, they develop a comfort level and start building relationships with the coaches. It’s good to see them blossom on and off the court."

That development is ultimately what Anaya wants his players to carry with them.

ABC Pilsen has produced former athletes who have gone on to become police officers, firefighters, engineers and health care professionals.

What's next:

And now, several current ABC Pilsen players are preparing to return to the United Center campus for Bulls Fest, where they will compete in the 3-on-3 tournament later this month.

For Anaya, the tournament is another opportunity — but the real victory is what happens long after the final buzzer.

Bulls Fest runs Aug. 22-23 at the United Center campus.