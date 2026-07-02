606 Trail sexual assault suspect detained after man with baseball bat intervenes

The Brief A 56-year-old man is accused of attacking a 32-year-old woman while she was jogging alone on The 606 Trail on June 28, allegedly choking her, throwing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her before she fought him off, according to court documents. Neighbors and another bystander responded after hearing the woman's screams. One neighbor armed with an aluminum baseball bat helped chase down and detain the suspect until Chicago police arrived. Police identified the suspect as Ricardo Colon, who is charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse causing bodily harm. He appeared in court for a detention hearing June 30.



A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on The 606 Trail is in custody after neighbors intervened and detained him with the help of a baseball bat, authorities said.

The backstory:

The attack happened shortly after 7 a.m. June 28 on The 606 Trail in the 1700 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

According to court documents, a 32-year-old woman was jogging with her husband when he ran ahead, leaving her alone on the trail. Investigators said 56-year-old Ricardo Colon approached her from behind, grabbed her by the neck and placed her in a chokehold.

Court documents allege Colon overpowered the woman, threw her to the ground and kept his hands around her neck. As she struggled to escape, he grabbed her breasts, authorities said.

The woman managed to get to her feet and move to the other side of the trail, but investigators said Colon grabbed her again, forced her to the ground and knelt on top of her. While pinning her down, he again grabbed her breasts and attempted to sexually assault her, according to court documents.

Authorities said the woman screamed for help and fought back by kicking and punching Colon until she was able to push him off.

Colon then fled from the trail entrance but stumbled and made it only about halfway down the street before falling, according to court documents.

A man and woman who live across from the trail came to the victim's aid after hearing her cries for help, court documents said.

The man called 911 while the woman stayed with the victim, holding an aluminum baseball bat. The man later took the bat and went after the suspect before returning. The victim then alerted her husband and told him what had happened.

Authorities said the neighbor with the bat and another bystander caught up with Colon and detained him until Chicago police arrived. He was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim suffered bruising and abrasions and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Officers transported Colon to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries. He was listed in good condition, according to police.

What's next:

Colon is charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse causing bodily harm.

He appeared in court for a detention hearing on June 30.