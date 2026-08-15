Top performers from Chicago Bears' preseason win over the Cleveland Browns

The Brief The Bears won their preseason opener, beating the Cleveland Browns. Most of the Bears' starters didn't play, however that just meant more opportunities for players down the depth chart to make an impression. Here are seven standout players from the Bears' win at Soldier Field.



The Chicago Bears got some live action, returning to Solider Field for the first time since January.

Most of the Bears' starters didn't play. However, that just meant more opportunities for players down the depth chart to make an impression.

Here are seven standout players from the Bears' preseason win over the Browns on Saturday.

Maurice Alexander

The best way to make the final roster in Chicago is by showing you can be multiple. As in, affect more than one phase of the game.

Alexander, who goes by the nickname "Hard Time" did that on Saturday.

Alexander had three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. He caught the first touchdown of the preseason for the Bears from Tyson Bagent.

Ironically, he caught the first touchdown of the preseason last year for the Bears from Bagent, too.

Alexander also had two kick returns for 52 yards, and a long kick return of 30 yards.

Roschon Johnson

The Bears' leading rusher on the day was the guy who started at running back for them.

Johnson didn't light up the scoreboard, but he followed his blocks and gained a team-high 34 rushing yards on eight carries. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry.

He didn't turn the ball over and didn't have any outstanding negative plays. He held court, which bodes well for Johnson's efforts to lock down the third running back spot behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: Roschon Johnson #23 of the Chicago Bears breaks a tackle from Nate Evans #43 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geof Expand

Salvon Ahmed

The Bears’ back-up running back’s first big play of the preseason mirrored what we’ve seen from him in training camp.

To open the second half, Salvon Ahmed took a quick screen play and went 49 yards for a score.

So far in camp, Ahmed has been a consistent playmaker. He has shined in team periods, especially when the Bears have had drills specifically focusing on the running game.

Seeing Ahmed put it together during live action is a plus for him, especially as he’s currently fighting with Roschon Johnson for that third running back spot on the depth chart. He displayed speed, shiftiness and good vision to follow his blocks.

Those blocks lead to another top performer.

Caden Bennett

One of the biggest-name undrafted free agents the Bears landed was Wyoming’s Caden Bennett. Against the Browns, he made his presence felt.

Starting the game at right guard, Bennett played for the first half and into the second half.

He blocked two players on Ahmed’s 49-yard touchdown on the screen pass from Keenum. He was solid throughout the afternoon, too.

The Bears had success running to the right in the first half, which was directly a result of Bennett’s blocking alongside Theo Benedet.

Bennett has seemingly locked up the back-up right guard spot for the Bears. For an undrafted free agent, it’s impressive to have that locked up so quickly. It’s a tip in the cap of general manager Ryan Poles and a tip in Bennett’s cap.

Jamree Kromah

The Bears’ biggest defensive plays of the day came at the hands of their reserve defensive end.

In the first half, Kromah strip sacked Deshaun Watson and recovered the fumble. In the second half, he picked up right where he left off.

With the Browns threatening in the red zone, Cleveland decided to go for it on fourth down. Kromah made his way into the backfield and stuffed the Browns for a turnover on downs.

Kromah made two of the biggest defensive plays of the day. It’s a great development for the Rutgers and James Madison product who’s hoping to stick with the Bears in 2026.

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Kaden Davis

Every week, plenty can point to a play or two that Davis made during training camp practices. This past week, he hauled in a 72-yard bomb for a touchdown.

In live game action, Davis was the Bears’ leading receiver on Saturday. He hauled in four passes for 88 yards with his longest reception going for 41 yards.

He didn’t get into the end zone, but he still showcased a solid connection with quarterback Tyson Bagent, an ability to create separation his routes and an ability to create yards after the catch.

He got praise from Ben Johnson this week.

He’ll continue to get praise from the Bears if he keeps making plays.

Beanie Bishop

Signed just six days ago, Beanie Bishop came to Chicago to a Bears’ team that needed bodies at cornerback.

Not even a week into camp, Bishop led the team in turnovers forced after the first preseason game.

Bishop recorded two interceptions on Saturday, intercepting both Sheduer Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the fourth quarter. It was the same play in the same position for Bishop.