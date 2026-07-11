Off-duty NW Indiana officer charged with driving patrol car under the influence: sheriff

The Brief A NW Indiana police officer was arrested on suspicion of driving a patrol car while intoxicated. Last Sunday morning, Cedar Lake police spotted a patrol car with its lights off and suspected the driver was under the influence. Alexander Spencer Powell, a Cedar Lake police officer, was charged. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.



An off-duty police officer in Northwest Indiana was arrested after being suspected of driving a patrol car while intoxicated last weekend.

What we know:

Alexander Spencer Powell, 32, a Cedar Lake police officer, was charged with operating while intoxicated, according to the Lake County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Department.

Alexander Spencer Powell

Cedar Lake police officers on patrol in the early morning hours of July 5 saw a marked police department squad car being driven without its headlights on, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers followed the car as it traveled back to the police station.

Officers suspected the driver was intoxicated, and he was detained and placed in a holding cell. He allegedly refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.

Police identified him as Powell.

Cedar Lake police requested the Lake County Sheriff's Department to help investigate the incident. Sheriff’s police took Powell into custody and transported him to the Lake County Jail.

Powell later posted bond and was released on Sunday.

What's next:

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Police are awaiting the results of a blood alcohol test, which could result in more charges against Powell, police said.