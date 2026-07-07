Man charged after beating 80-year-old gas station employee with stick in Joliet

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The Brief An 80-year-old gas station employee was seriously injured after police said he was beaten with a wooden stick during an argument in Joliet. Investigators identified and arrested a 31-year-old man several days later. He is charged with three counts of aggravated battery and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.



A man has been charged after police said he beat an 80-year-old gas station employee with a wooden stick during an argument at a Joliet convenience store.

Joliet gas station employee attacked

What we know:

Joliet police said officers responded around 11:54 a.m. on June 30 to the 76 Gas Station in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street after receiving a report that an employee had been battered.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the store with a bleeding head wound. Joliet Fire Department paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center for further evaluation.

According to investigators, surveillance footage showed a man entering the store and immediately getting into an argument with the employee. Police said the victim initially picked up a wooden stick in an apparent attempt to defend himself before the suspect allegedly knocked him to the ground, took the stick and struck him multiple times in the head and face.

The suspect fled the business on foot before officers arrived. Police recovered the wooden stick believed to have been used in the attack and searched the surrounding area but were unable to find the suspect.

As the investigation continued, officers and detectives identified the suspect as Jeffrey Bohn, 31.

Police said Bohn was located around 2:41 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of South Larkin Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Bohn has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery. After being processed at the Joliet Police Department, he was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.