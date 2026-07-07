Chicago unveils West Side stormwater storage projects to reduce flooding

The Brief Chicago and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District unveiled two new stormwater storage projects on the West Side. Together, the tanks can hold nearly 1.7 million gallons of rainwater during heavy storms. Officials say the project will help reduce street and basement flooding for more than 2,900 homes, businesses and other properties.



Local leaders highlighted two new stormwater storage tanks Tuesday that they say will help reduce flooding in parts of the city's West Side.

What we know:

The City of Chicago Department of Water Management and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) completed two new "wing storage" units designed to collect and temporarily store rainwater during heavy storms.

The wing storage tank beneath Maypole Street has already been installed underground. At LeMoyne Street, crews have completed the storage structure, but it will not be placed underground until fall 2026.

Together, the tanks can hold nearly 1.7 million gallons of stormwater, giving the sewer system extra capacity during heavy rain. Officials say the added storage will help reduce flooding in neighborhoods across the 28th, 29th and 37th wards.

The project is expected to provide added flood protection for more than 2,900 homes, businesses and other properties.

The $12 million project was funded jointly by the city and MWRD, with MWRD contributing up to $6 million.

How it works

What they're saying:

Wing storage units are underground tanks built beneath streets or alongside existing sewer lines.

During heavy rain, the tanks temporarily collect excess stormwater instead of allowing it to overwhelm the sewer system. After the storm, the stored water is slowly released back into the sewer system.

Heavy rain has caused repeated flooding in parts of Chicago's West Side. Officials say this added storage helps reduce flooding on streets and in basements.

"This pilot represents an important investment in resilient infrastructure that addresses the impacts of climate change while delivering long-overdue improvements for West Side communities that have experienced repeated flooding. Through strong partnerships and innovative solutions, we are building a more resilient Chicago for generations to come," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

The communities expected to benefit from the tanks are Austin, West Garfield Park and Galewood.