Chicago man charged in deadly shooting of Montana Weathers, 10, in Gary

The Brief A 31-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the shooting that killed a 10-year-old boy in Gary. The child, Montana Weathers, was visiting family for the Fourth of July holiday when he was shot. Police say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A Chicago man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a young Chicago boy who was visiting family in northwest Indiana over the Fourth of July weekend.

What we know:

Montana Weathers, 10, died after he was shot early Sunday in the 200 block of Chase Street in Gary, according to the Gary Police Department and the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Police said officers responded around 12:49 a.m. to a report of a shooting. Before they arrived, Montana and a 51-year-old man had already been driven to Methodist Northlake Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Montana was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:43 a.m. The other victim was later transferred to a Chicago-area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force has now charged 31-year-old Ernesto Posadas with the homicide of Montana and the attempted murder of the 51-year-old man.

Ernesto Posadas | GPD

Police said Posadas was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80/94.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting.

"Because this case remains an active prosecution, it would be inappropriate to discuss the evidence or the facts beyond what has been filed in court," said Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter. "Our responsibility is to protect the integrity of the judicial process and ensure that every defendant receives a fair trial while seeking justice for the victim."

Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon added, "While no legal action can erase the pain this family and our community have endured, these charges send a clear message that those who commit violent crimes will be relentlessly pursued and held accountable."

What's next:

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Salazar with the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force at 219-755-3720.