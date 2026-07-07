Northerly Island would be named after Pope Leo XIV under new proposal

The Brief A Chicago alderman wants to rename Northerly Island after Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pope and a Chicago native. The proposal also includes ideas for exhibits about the pope and a possible outdoor Mass if he returns to the city. Any official name change would require approval from the Chicago Park District.



Northerly Island, the former site of Meigs Field that has become a popular lakefront destination for concerts and outdoor events, could soon receive a new name.

Pope Leo XIV Northerly Island

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Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) is asking the Chicago Park District to rename the park "Pope Leo XIV Northerly Island" as a way to honor Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pope and a native of Chicago.

The proposal comes after Mayor Brandon Johnson has repeatedly said he wants to find a permanent way to recognize the pope.

Beyond a name change, Lopez said he envisions Northerly Island becoming a destination that celebrates Pope Leo XIV's life and legacy. His ideas include converting the former Meigs Field terminal building, which still stands on the site, into an educational exhibit about the pope's life.

Lopez also said the park could serve as the site of an outdoor Mass if Pope Leo XIV returns to Chicago.

The proposal has drawn a mixed response from Friends of the Parks, a Chicago parks advocacy group. While the organization said Northerly Island is underused, it believes the city's priority should be investing in the park by developing a long-term vision for the site, improving public access and better showcasing its natural features, including its beach, before focusing on a name change.

Lopez said his resolution is scheduled to be heard at Wednesday's Chicago City Council meeting as part of an effort to create a lasting tribute to the South Side native who made history by becoming pope.

Any official name change would ultimately require approval from the Chicago Park District.