Chicago crime cases: Man charged months after fatal shooting, another in June robbery

The Brief A 50-year-old Chicago man is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old man last November. A 28-year-old Chicago man is charged with robbery after police say he stole property from a woman last month. Both men were arrested Monday and scheduled for detention hearings Tuesday.



A Chicago man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old man last year, while another Chicago man is charged in an unrelated robbery that happened last month, police said.

Chicago murder case

What they're saying:

Police said 50-year-old Zsoch Dunn has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Zsoch Dunn | CPD

Dunn was arrested Monday by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 2600 block of South California Boulevard.

He is accused of fatally shooting a 61-year-old man on Nov. 14, 2025, in the 7600 block of South Sangamon Street in Auburn Gresham.

The shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. Officers found the victim unresponsive in a gangway with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest. He died at the scene.

It remains unclear what led to the fatal shooting. Dunn was due in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.

Robbery case

In a separate case, police said 28-year-old Edward Thoma has been charged with one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested Monday in the 7800 block of South Throop Street in Auburn Gresham.

Edward Thoma | CPD

According to police, Thoma was identified as the person who took property from a 30-year-old woman on June 18 in the 7700 block of South Seeley Avenue.

He was also due in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.

Rap sheets

According to Chicago Police Department records, Dunn has been arrested at least three times since 2018. His previous arrests include a replica firearms/pellet guns violation in 2018, a warrant-related arrest in 2019, and a first-degree murder arrest in November 2025 connected to the fatal shooting in this case.

CPD records also show Thoma has been arrested at least three times since 2017. His previous arrests include criminal trespassing to vehicles in 2017 and retail theft arrests in 2018 and again in April 2026.