Chicago man charged after 2 officers shot during South Side traffic stop

The Brief A 34-year-old Chicago man has been charged with seven felonies after two officers were shot during a traffic stop in South Shore. One officer was hit in the abdomen, but a ballistic vest stopped the bullet. A second officer was shot in the arm. Both officers are expected to recover. The suspect was also shot and taken into custody.



A Chicago man is facing several felony charges after two city police officers were shot during a traffic stop on the South Side last week.

Chicago police shooting suspect charged

What we know:

Malik Wrightsell, 34, was charged with seven felonies and one citation in connection with the Friday shooting.

The charges include:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated battery to a peace officer

Aggravated assault of a peace officer

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender

Felon in possession of a weapon

Two counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury

The citation he received was for operating a non-highway vehicle.

Previous mugshot of Malik Wrightsell in 2025 | CPD

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. after two officers stopped a vehicle that appeared to be homemade in the 2000 block of East 79th Street in South Shore.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, the driver ran from the traffic stop. Officers chased him to the 7900 block of South Chappel Avenue, where a struggle broke out.

Police said Wrightsell pulled a handgun from a shoulder bag and fired, hitting one officer in the abdomen. The officer's ballistic vest stopped the bullet.

"Thank God for his vest that saved his life under these circumstances," Snelling said.

The officer returned fire, striking Wrightsell, police said.

During the struggle, a second officer was shot in the arm.

Wrightsell was arrested at the scene at about 5:05 p.m. and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Police also recovered a gun.

Both officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and are expected to recover. Police said the injured officers are 30 and 27 years old and each has served on the department for four years.

What we don't know:

Police have not said exactly how the second officer was shot or whether that officer was hit by the suspect's gunfire.

What they're saying:

"I just want to say once again that our officers are working really hard out here to keep down violence and they face this type of violence every single day," Snelling said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson praised the officers and said they showed "bravery, courage and strength."

"I had the chance to meet with both of the families as well as one of the officers and they are in good spirits but as you can imagine, they are pretty devastated and upset. These two officers are sons, brothers, and public servants. They're Chicagoans and I'm eternally grateful again for the commitment of our entire police department, the leadership of the police department," Johnson said.

What's next:

Wrightsell is due in court Monday for a detention hearing.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, according to Chicago police.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 312-746-3609 or through its website.

Rap sheet

Dig deeper:

Chicago police records show Wrightsell has been arrested multiple times dating back to at least 2017.

His previous arrests include charges involving unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, assault, failure to comply with gun offender registration requirements, domestic battery and criminal trespassing, according to CPD records.