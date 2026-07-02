2 suburban Chicago men charged after police discover cache of guns, drugs

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Palatine Police Department)

The Brief Palatine police say a narcotics investigation led to a home search that uncovered drugs, guns, body armor, and other items. Two men are facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges tied to the investigation. Both men are expected to attend court today in Cook County.



Two Palatine men are facing felony charges after police say a home search turned up drugs, guns, and body armor during a narcotics investigation.

Palatine drug bust

What we know:

Palatine police searched a home in the first block of East Dundee Quarter Drive as part of an ongoing drugs investigation on Monday.

Investigators say they found suspected ecstasy, cocaine, magic mushrooms, cannabis, Xanax, THC vape cartridges, multiple guns, body armor, ammunition, military-style ballistic helmets, fireworks, and a large amount of U.S. dollars.

Police identified the two men as 20-year-old Edgar Garcia Martinez and 35-year-old Andres Garcia.

Martinez has been charged with four felonies:

Unlawful possession by a felon while in possession of body armor

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (MDMA/Ecstasy)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin)

Unlawful possession of cannabis (more than 100 grams)

Martinez has also been charged with two misdemeanors: possession of firearm ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card and unlawful possession of fireworks.

Garcia has been charged with three felonies:

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam/Xanax)

Garcia has also been charged with one misdemeanor charge of possession of firearm ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.

What's next:

Martinez and Garcia were scheduled to attend a detention hearing today in Cook County.