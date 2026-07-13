Suburban Chicago man possessed, shared child sex abuse video, prosecutors say
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban Chicago man is accused of having and sharing a child sexual abuse video earlier this year.
What we know:
Prosecutors said Jonathan Albrecht electronically shared a video containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) involving a victim under 13 years old on April 23.
Jonathan D. Albrecht | KCSAO
Albrecht, of Elburn, has been charged with two felony counts.
- Disseminating a CSAM video — a Class X felony
- Possessing a CSAM video — a Class 2 felony
Albrecht was arrested and appeared in court Sunday, where a judge ordered him held in the Kane County jail while the case moves forward.
What's next:
Albrecht is due back in court Friday at the Kane County Judicial Center.
The case was investigated by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a team created in 2022 by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office to protect children from sexual exploitation.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.