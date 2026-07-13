Person injured in shooting on I-57 in Chicago's south suburbs
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was injured in a shooting on Interstate 57 in Chicago's south suburbs early Monday, according to Illinois State Police.
I-57 shooting injures one in Harvey
What we know:
ISP said troopers responded to a reported shooting on northbound I-57 at 127th Street in Harvey around 12:32 a.m.
Approximate location where gunfire rang out Monday morning on I-57.
One person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
The shooting forced the closure of all northbound lanes of I-57. Traffic was diverted at 147th Street while troopers investigated.
The highway reopened at about 5:25 a.m.
What we don't know:
ISP has not said what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.