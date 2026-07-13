Person injured in shooting on I-57 in Chicago's south suburbs

The Brief One person was hurt in a shooting Monday on northbound I-57 near 127th Street in Harvey. The person was taken to a local hospital. Northbound lanes were closed for several hours while state police investigated.



One person was injured in a shooting on Interstate 57 in Chicago's south suburbs early Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

I-57 shooting injures one in Harvey

What we know:

ISP said troopers responded to a reported shooting on northbound I-57 at 127th Street in Harvey around 12:32 a.m.

Approximate location where gunfire rang out Monday morning on I-57.

One person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The shooting forced the closure of all northbound lanes of I-57. Traffic was diverted at 147th Street while troopers investigated.

The highway reopened at about 5:25 a.m.

What we don't know:

ISP has not said what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.