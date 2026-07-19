Chicago weather: Wildfire smoke returns, then storms on the way

Smoky conditions have returned to the Chicago area after a brief reprieve yesterday.

We're also tracking the next round of potential storms coming at the start of the workweek.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are asked to reduce long or intense outdoor activities and take more frequent breaks.

Check real-time air quality in your area at AirNow.gov.

We expect the air quality to improve as we approach tonight. We should then get a break through the rest of the week, at least hopefully.

After several hot days, we’re in for a stretch of somewhat cooler conditions for much of this week.

Highs today are expected to reach the upper 70s into the mid-80s. The normal high for this time of year is around 85 degrees.

Monday’s highs should also reach the lower to mid-80s, and conditions are favorable for severe storms in the evening. Damaging winds and flash flooding are the primary concerns for this system.