Chicago weather: Hottest temps of the year expected this week

The Brief Chicagoland is expected to see several consecutive days in the 90s, with the hottest temperatures likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Lower humidity than recent heat events should keep heat index values below advisory criteria, and no heat alerts are in effect. A cold front could bring slightly cooler temperatures and chances for showers and thunderstorms by the weekend.



Blazing heat is on the way this week with the likelihood of reaching our hottest temperatures of the year.

Today we will begin a string of 90s with highs around 92. Skies will be perfectly sunny, but humidity levels will not be excessive.

Chicagoland's hottest weather arrives this week

What's next:

Tomorrow will be much hotter with highs in the upper 90s likely. Temperatures will be similar on Wednesday. Because humidity levels are expected to be lower than two weeks ago, the peak heat indexes are not likely to be as high. This is why we do not have any heat advisories or extreme heat warnings. Each day it will be a little bit cooler near the lake.

Thursday and Friday will likely be in the low to mid 90s.

Over the weekend a front approaches which will likely bring slightly less-hot air and a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially on Sunday.