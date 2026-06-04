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Oil spill, overturned vehicle shut down I-290 entrance ramp

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
Traffic
Published June 4, 2026 7:09 AM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 7:09 AM CDT
Overturned truck shuts down I-290 entrance ramp
Overturned truck shuts down I-290 entrance ramp

Overturned truck shuts down I-290 entrance ramp

A rollover crash on an I-290 ramp caused a closure and an oil spill Thursday morning in west suburban Westchester.

The Brief

    • A rollover crash caused an oil spill and shut down the ramp from northbound Mannheim Road to westbound I-290 in Westchester on Thursday morning.
    • One person was hospitalized with minor injuries, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WESTCHESTER, Ill. - A rollover crash on an I-290 ramp caused a closure and an oil spill Thursday morning in west suburban Westchester.

I-290 rollover crash

What we know:

Illinois State Police troopers responded around 5:50 a.m. to the ramp connecting northbound Mannheim Road to westbound I-290 after receiving reports of a vehicle rollover.

The crash resulted in an oil spill on the roadway. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Due to the crash and the cleanup efforts, the ramp from northbound Mannheim to I-290 was shut down around 6:17 a.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

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