Oil spill, overturned vehicle shut down I-290 entrance ramp

The Brief A rollover crash caused an oil spill and shut down the ramp from northbound Mannheim Road to westbound I-290 in Westchester on Thursday morning. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A rollover crash on an I-290 ramp caused a closure and an oil spill Thursday morning in west suburban Westchester.

I-290 rollover crash

What we know:

Illinois State Police troopers responded around 5:50 a.m. to the ramp connecting northbound Mannheim Road to westbound I-290 after receiving reports of a vehicle rollover.

The crash resulted in an oil spill on the roadway. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Due to the crash and the cleanup efforts, the ramp from northbound Mannheim to I-290 was shut down around 6:17 a.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.