Oil spill, overturned vehicle shut down I-290 entrance ramp
WESTCHESTER, Ill. - A rollover crash on an I-290 ramp caused a closure and an oil spill Thursday morning in west suburban Westchester.
I-290 rollover crash
What we know:
Illinois State Police troopers responded around 5:50 a.m. to the ramp connecting northbound Mannheim Road to westbound I-290 after receiving reports of a vehicle rollover.
The crash resulted in an oil spill on the roadway. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Due to the crash and the cleanup efforts, the ramp from northbound Mannheim to I-290 was shut down around 6:17 a.m.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.