SWAT called after man threatens police and others: Lake County Sheriff

The Brief Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday after a 30-year-old man allegedly sent a video making suicidal statements and threatening police officers and others. Authorities obtained a firearms restraining order and search warrant, but found the man had left his Cary-area home before SWAT officers entered. The man was later taken into custody without incident in Cary, transported for a mental health evaluation, and multiple firearms were recovered from his residence.



Lake County Sheriff's SWAT Team was called in after a 30-year-old man threatened to shoot police and others in unincorporated Cary on Saturday, according to officials.

Around 5:30 a.m., Sheriff's deputies received information that a 30-year-old man had sent a video depicting himself holding a gun to his head and making suicidal statements. It was also alleged that he had threatened police officers and other people.

While at the man's home on Hickory Nut Grove Road, deputies say his behavior became increasingly agitated and confrontational. Deputies confirmed no other people were inside the home, and decided to disengage from the situation.

A short time later, officials learned that there were a firearms restraining order and search warrant for the residence. The Lake County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team were called in to assist.

The SWAT Team entered the home and determined that the man was no longer inside.

Officials later found the man's car in a parking lot near Three Oaks Road and Route 14 in Cary, where the man was taken into custody without any issues.

The man was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and to receive care.

Detectives recovered multiple firearms from the residence.

What they're saying:

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, "This incident is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to achieve the best possible outcome. Our deputies, detectives, SWAT team members, and partner agencies exercised patience, restraint, and professionalism throughout this incident. By taking a measured approach and slowing the situation down, we were able to safely take this individual into custody without the use of force and connect him with the help he needs."