Former Chicago school employee charged with child sexual assault, grooming

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The Brief Timothy Seals, a 34-year-old Chicago man, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of disseminating child sexual abuse material amidst multiple sex-related offenses. Seals' arrest follows allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student, which previously led to his removal from CICS Washington Park school in August 2025. Chicago Public Schools stated they take misconduct seriously and are cooperating with an ongoing Office of Inspector General investigation, though they declined to comment further due to privacy laws.



A Chicago man accused of multiple child sex-related offenses has pleaded not guilty to one of the charges stemming from an ongoing criminal case.

Timothy Seals, 34, was arrested on March 17 at Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital in suburban New Lenox, according to authorities.

Prosecutors charged Seals with grooming, criminal sexual assault involving a victim between the ages of 13 and 17, solicitation related to child sexual abuse material, and dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

During a court hearing Wednesday, Seals pleaded not guilty to a charge alleging dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

Court records show the case remains pending.

The backstory:

The allegations also prompted concern within the education community. In August 2025, families at CICS Washington Park were notified that a staff member had been removed from the school after allegations surfaced that the employee had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student while working at another school.

School officials said at the time that the employee was removed from the building and that the Chicago Public Schools Office of Inspector General launched an investigation. The student's family was notified, and support services were offered through the district's Office of Student Protections and Title IX.

What they're saying:

In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson with Chicago Public Schools said the following:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and takes seriously all allegations of employee misconduct. CPS investigates and addresses all complaints in accordance with District policies and procedures to foster safe and secure learning environments in all schools. In accordance with privacy laws, the District does not comment on ongoing investigations or personnel matters."

What's next:

Seals has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.